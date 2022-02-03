 
close
Thursday February 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Ignorance

February 03, 2022

This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of improper garbage disposal and burning of trash across the country. Most people seem to be unaware of the effects that burning garbage has on the environment.

It leads to global warming. It also causes air pollution which threatens the health of people and creates diseases and smog. The government should ensure that proper mechanism to address the issue is enforced.

Zakaria Khan

Islamabad

Comments