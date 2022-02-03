This is to draw the attention of the authorities to the issue of improper garbage disposal and burning of trash across the country. Most people seem to be unaware of the effects that burning garbage has on the environment.
It leads to global warming. It also causes air pollution which threatens the health of people and creates diseases and smog. The government should ensure that proper mechanism to address the issue is enforced.
Zakaria Khan
Islamabad
This refers to the article ‘Sindh: solidarity and struggle’ by Khurram Ali . The writer has rightly claimed that...
In Pakistan, around 8.9 million people are addicted to drugs, and more than 700 people die each year due to drug...
Since 1947, residents of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have been wrongfully subjugated. They have spent...
On the one hand, the chief minister’s office in Punjab claims to have reduced its expenses; on the other hand, the...
It has become obvious over the years that NAB has proven completely ineffective. The government should abolish this...
This refers to the editorial, ‘Targeting minorities’ . It clearly points out how common the target killing of...
Comments