Criminal neglect

This refers to the editorial, ‘Targeting minorities’ (February 2). It clearly points out how common the target killing of minorities is getting these days. It is a failure of the government that such threats are never preempted and stopped in time.
The government should take concrete measures to curb this alarming increase in violence against members of minority communities. Otherwise, all members of such communities will be at risk, despite the fact that they render countless services for this country.
Naveed Baloch
Hub
