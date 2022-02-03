Baby steps

This refers to the letter ‘Beyond laws’ by Mukhtar Ahmed (February 1). The incumbent government’s attempt to amend the criminal laws which were made more than a century ago is indeed a bold step. This initiative, if enforced properly after taking all stakeholders on board, will prove to be an important milestone.

Some suggestions to truly speed up justice are as follows: one, all criminal cases should be decided in less than a year, while rape and molestation cases with DNA testimonies should be wound up within six months. Second, audio and video recordings should be considered valid evidence after they have been verified by forensic labs. Third, any case that remains in the lower courts for more than a year should be transferred to the higher courts and judges of lower courts should be reprimanded for any delays.

Kanwal Shehzadi

Lahore