Discrimination at home

Despite the fact that Hub is one of the biggest industrial zones in Pakistan, its citizens are denied the fundamental right of job security. Even when qualified people can be found in the city, they are not given decent jobs. While those who are rich move away, people from lower-income families are left behind. A number of them then turn to crime.
Residents of Hub would like to know who will feed their families if they are denied the right to work. The government must ensure job security of the locals.
Hatim Bezanjo
Winder
