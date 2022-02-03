Nawaz’s health

The political scenario in the country is murky as ever with new stories emerging every day that have little bearing on any long-term planning for the country. The story of the moment – for the government, at least -- is former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif’s health. When he was permitted to leave the country more than two years ago by the Punjab government on the basis of medical tests it had conducted, which showed his condition needed to be treated overseas, the court had ruled that medical reports from London must be submitted regularly so the Pakistan government could assess his condition. A guarantee was also put forward by Shahbaz Sharif that his brother would return once he was in safe physical health. The PTI government says that actual medical reports have not been provided, while Nawaz Sharif, through his lawyer, has now submitted to the court the opinion of his personal physician Dr Fayaz Shawl, that says that Nawaz Sharif needs to undergo angiography and angioplasty and that this can only happen in safe medical conditions which are hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic. Pakistani authorities say Dr Shawl is a US-based cardiologist and therefore not in a position to examine the former prime minister in London on a regular basis.

The main observation by Dr Shawl is that Nawaz Sharif cannot withstand stress, which would come from solitary confinement of any kind, and which has been exacerbated following the loss of his spouse. Irrespective of the authenticity of the report, there are a few things that must be kept in mind here. First, it is always a mistake to politicise a health crisis. We saw how during the late Kulsoom Nawaz’s illness some extremely unsavoury statements had come in from PTI representatives. If the government suspects that Nawaz Sharif is now faking illness and stretching his stay in London, it could officially challenge the report. It is also time to resolve the murkiness surrounding the medical opinion given by the Punjab government authorities based on which Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for further treatment.

That said, if the former PM were to return – which, going by a recent survey, people seem to think will not happen -- then for a crime such as he is accused of, solitary confinement is not advisable. Whether or not Nawaz Sharif chooses to return to Pakistan is a question more for his party and constituency -- though more than his health the PTI government would be worried about the return of a popular leader still seen as capable of giving them a run for their money. While politics is no doubt important to a government looking at the next elections, there is a dizzyingly wide range of problems the country’s citizens face. Perhaps – as advised by the government’s own ally, Chaudhry Shujaat -- focus less on Nawaz and more on the people?