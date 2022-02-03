‘Thar coal to ease energy crisis’

KARACHI: Sino Sindh Resources (Pvt) Limited (SSRL) on Wednesday said the coal reserves discovered in Thar would help in solving the country’s standing energy crisis.

The first shovel of lignite coal was extracted at the coal pit of Block 1 in the Thar coalfields near Islamkot this week.

Block 1 in Thar is Pakistan’s largest coal mine with reserves of over 3 billion tons (or over 5 billion barrels of crude oil equivalent) with annual output of 7.8 million tons per annum in just the first phase alone. The block is owned and operated by SSRL, whose majority shareholder is Shanghai Electric Group.

SSRL termed the discovery a huge step forward that could lead to solving energy crisis, employment generation, and allied developments, which could result in commercial and other economic activities in Thar region.

Thar coal can be used in power generation at mine mouth plus used to substitute imported coal and also be used to produce all manner of chemicals which Pakistan is currently importing.

Thar Block 1 is classified as an ‘Early Harvest Project – EHP’ under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which is a flagship project of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to bring unparalleled levels of infrastructure and development to countries falling under the BRI.