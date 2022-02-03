Protest held over gas shortage

KARACHI: Industry & trade bodies on Wednesday protested against gas shortage to industrial zones and declared to continue the campaign till full restoration of gas supply.

Presidents and representatives of industrial and trade associations such as Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Businessmen Group (BMG) gathered outside the head office of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to stage a protest against no gas or low pressure.

The protesters said unavailability of gas in Karachi was causing losses of up to Rs45 billion each day. They also showed dismay on the government saying that no efforts were being made to resolve the issues of the business and industrial community of the city.

“Despite facing so many challenges at almost all the fronts, Karachi continues to contribute more than 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer, 54 percent to national exports while 52 percent of textile exports also take place from the city,” they said.

While referring to allocation of 211 mmcfd gas from Sindh’s resources to SNGPL, they demanded to restore gas supply to Sindh to revive industrial activities in the province, especially in Karachi.

The protesters appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to take immediate cognizance of the situation and respond to protect Pakistan’s business image globally as well as to save investments of the city’s industrialists.

They feared that the shortage or closure of gas to industries could lead to layoffs and a decline in the national exchequer.