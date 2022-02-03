Rupee edges down

KARACHI: The rupee on Wednesday ended slightly weaker against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market as supply was not much and importers were seen buying dollars to make payments, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 176.41 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 176.43.

Inflation worries also weighed on sentiment. Pakistan’s consumer price index inflation (CPI) reached a two-year high 0f 13 percent in January.

“The rupee is stable for now. We don’t think the central bank would like to see it trading above 176 per dollar,” said a currency dealer.

Dealers said they expected the scope for the local unit to appreciate in near term.

They were hopeful that the International

Monetary Fund’s (IMF) executive board would approve the sixth review of Pakistan’s Extended Fund Facility.

The Fund’s board nod will pave the way for the release of $1 billion from the country’s three-year $6 billion IMF programme.

Pakistan received $1 billion proceeds from the issuance of international sukuk. This along with the expected $1 billion from the IMF are set to bolster the country’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves and lend support to the domestic currency. In the open market, the rupee gained 50 paisas to end at 177.50 to a dollar.