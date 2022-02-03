Govt to procure 0.5 million tons sugar from domestic mills

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to procure approximately 0.5 million tons of sugar from the domestic sugar mills in order to build up strategic reserves. However, the government will have to put in place storage capacity to keep the sweetener. Top official sources said the government would build up the strategic reserves for sugar but the problem is the government does not have the required storage capacity to protect the commodity. So the government will have to find out a mechanism that if the procured sugar is kept at sugar mills, it does not create any problem for the government. The government will have the required stored sugar in Ramazan or in July and August 2022.

It has also been decided to build up strategic reserves of Masoor pulse in the country. The government has so far remained unable to tackle rising prices of edible oil/ghee in the country because its prices in the international market have been persistently rising. Keeping in view the CPI based inflation touching 13 percent mark, the highest-ever in last two years on monthly basis in January 2022, the rising prices have become the most worrisome aspect for the ruling PTI led regime.

According to official announcement made by the Ministry of Finance on Wednesday, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin presided over the meeting of National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC).

The Economic Adviser, Finance Division, briefed the NPMC about weekly SPI, which witnessed a decrease by 0.11pc as compared to decline of 0.06pc in the previous week, 33 food items contributed decrease of 0.05pc whereas 18 non-food items contributed decrease of 0.06pc to the SPI. The NPMC was informed that prices of 26 items remained stable in the last week. Whereas prices of 08 items decreased, contributing decline in SPI by 0.47pc. The items showed decline included chillies powder by 0.21pc, potatoes by 0.03pc, onions by 0.001pc and other by 0.23pc. While prices of 17 items increased that contributed increase in SPI by 0.36pc, which included tomatoes by 0.21pc, garlic by 0.02pc, cooking oil by 0.05pc and others by 0.08pc. A continuous decrease in the SPI has been witnessed during the last three weeks. The NPMC was also briefed on CPI inflation, which showed slight increase of 0.25pc in non-perishable food items and decrease of 5.22pc in perishable food items on MoM basis. Commodities like households, transportation, restaurant, energy items and hotel services have registered increase in the prices on YoY basis.

The NPMC was informed that chillies powder, potatoes, onions, eggs, chicken, sugar, bananas, Moong Pulse have shown a decline in the prices during the last week. The NPMC was updated on the prices of wheat flour and was informed that there is stability in the wheat flour prices in the country and sufficient stocks are available. Considering available stock position, consumption and future requirement of wheat, the chair directed the Ministry of NFS&R to formulate a strategy for smooth supply of wheat in future.

The NPMC also discussed the sugar prices in the country and was apprised that a slight decrease in the sugar prices has been witnessed in the last week. Further, the chair directed the Ministry of Industries and Production to expedite the process for building strategic reserves of sugar in the country to maintain stability in prices in future.

The NPMC was also briefed on the prices of pulses in the country; it was informed that the prices of Moong have significantly declined as compared to the last year. The finance minister further directed the Ministry of NFS&R and provincial governments to expedite the investigation into the undue profit margin in perishables, specially onions, tomatoes and potatoes and control price hike in these items.

On the prices of edible oil in the country, secretary Ministry of I&P informed the meeting that appropriate strategy is being chalked out against the edible oil manufacturers to address the issue of charging higher prices from domestic consumers relative to prices in the international market. The meeting also discussed the fertilizer situation in the country and directed the Ministry of NFS&R to formulate a strategy in consultation with provincial governments for giving adequate relief to the growers. The meeting also discussed the prices of daily commodities available at the Utility Stores and directed the USC to inform the masses on any variations in the prices and availability of commodities well in time.

The NPMC was briefed on the availability of essential goods at subsidized rates at the Sasta & Sahulat Bazaars across the country. Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin appreciated the efforts of the government of the Punjab, KP, Baluchistan and Islamabad administration in providing key items at discounted prices through arranging Sasta Bazaars. He further directed to establish such bazaars in more cities to provide the maximum relief to the people.