Credit to private sector surges 235pc to Rs786bln

KARACHI: Bank loans to the private sector jumped 235 percent in almost first seven months of the current fiscal year as companies increased their borrowings to keep plants running and fund new projects amid post-pandemic economic recovery.

Banks extended Rs786 billion in loans to the corporate borrowers between July 1, 2021 and January 21, 2022, compared with Rs235 billion in the corresponding period of last fiscal year, the latest central bank figures on monetary aggregates showed on Wednesday.

A more detailed breakdown of the loan data revealed that the various branches of commercial banks disbursed Rs520 billion loans to private firms, compared with Rs118 billion in the same period last year.

Islamic banks lent Rs104 billion to the private sector in the seven months to January. That compared with Rs49 billion a year earlier. The business borrowing from Islamic banking branches of conventional banks rose to Rs162 billion from Rs68 billion.

The figures reflect growing demand and availability of the bank loans due to a recovery in the economic activity as well as the impact of higher input prices, which increased the working capital demand. Besides, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) also pushed banks to boost lending to the businesses and the consumers to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic.

The SBP, in its latest monetary policy statement, said private sector credit growth is largely driven by increased demand for working capital loans especially by the rice, textile, petroleum and steel industries.

Samiullah Tariq, the research head at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company said the upward trend in the private sector credit offtake “is due to rise in demand”. “The overall growth in economic activity including growth in exports/imports, increase in commodity prices, increase in fixed investment, new projects financed through Long Term Financing Facility and Temporary Economic Refinance Facility now leading to higher demand for working capital,” Tariq said

“Cotton prices are all time high in local currency, oil prices are all time high.” The SBP introduced TERF in 2020 as a part of its economic support measures for Covid-19. It is a concessionary refinance facility aimed at promoting investment both new and expansion and/or balancing, modernisation and replacement.

Besides, housing finance, and auto finance also led to an increase in the bank loans.

In July 2020, the SBP also mandated banks to increase their housing and construction finance portfolio to at least 5 percent of their private sector advances by December 2021 otherwise they will be subject to penalties. This coupled with higher disbursements under the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme also surged overall construction and housing finance. The SBP has recently raised the mandatory target for housing and construction finance to 7 percent by December 2022.