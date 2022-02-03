Trade deficit widens to record $28.8bln in July-Jan

Trade deficit in January 2022 swelled 26.5 percent to $3.36 billion from $2.66 billion in same month a year ago. -File photo

ISLAMABAD: The trade gap widened to a massive $28.8 billion in July-January pushed by a rise in oil and commodities imports, while exports growth remained low, suggesting trade will probably not be much of a boost to growth in the current fiscal year.

During the first seven months of current 2021/22 fiscal year, imports surged to $46.47 billion while exports remained at $17.67 billion, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported on Wednesday. In same period last fiscal, imports were at $29.257 billion and exports at $14.26 billion. This depicts 23.96 percent growth in exports and 58.84 percent increase in imports.

The gap had widened 91.97 percent or $13.8 billion from the corresponding period of last fiscal year. Goods exports in January 2022 picked up 18.69 percent to $2.546 billion from $2.145 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, while imports rose by 23 percent to $5.91 billion from $4.8 billion in January 2021. Comparing trade performance with previous month, goods exports in January 2022 declined 7.9 percent from $2.76 billion in December 2021. Imports during January 2022 also dip 22 percent from $7.58 billion in December 2021. Trade deficit in January 2022 swelled 26.5 percent to $3.36 billion from $2.66 billion in same month a year ago.



During the last fiscal (2020-21) trade deficit stood at $31.1 billion, 34.3 percent more than $23.159 billion recorded in FY2019-20. In FY2021, imports clocked in at $56.405 billion and exports $25.30 billion. During FY2020, the exports hit $21.39 billion, while imports came in at $44.55 billion, a deficit of $23.159 billion.

According to trade statistics for international services during July-December 2021/22, local companies imported more services than they exported. Trade deficit in services ballooned 94.6 percent to $1.84 billion in the first half (July-Dec) of FY2022 from $944 million in the same period of FY2021.

During this period, the economy hired foreign companies’ services of $5.25 billion, while sold services abroad of $3.41billion. In same period of FY2020, country’s services exports (money inflow) stood at $2.84 billion and imports (outflow) were recorded at $3.78 billion. This represents an increase of 20.2 percent in exports and 38.8 percent in imports of services.

During December 2021, services exports stood at $674 million and imports at $1.02 billion indicating a deficit of $342 million. In previous month of November 2021, exports were recorded at $569 million and imports at $856 million with a deficit of $287 million.

During the month under review, exports went up by 18.47 percent and imports by 18.7 percent when compared to the previous month. Comparing December 2021’s services trade performance with the same month of the last year, exports jumped 7.5 percent and imports also surged 31.6 percent. During December 2020, services exports stood at $627 million and imports at $772 million, with a deficit of $145 million. Comparing the deficit of both the months, it increased by 135.7 percent in December 2021.