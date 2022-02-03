Faysal Bank hires Nutshell as communications partner

KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited enters into a strategic communication partnership with Nutshell Communications (Private) Limited.Nutshell Communications will provide external stakeholder engagement, corporate branding, and strategic communication services to Faysal Bank Limited.

An agreement in this regard was signed by both parties recently at Faysal Bank Limited head office by Raheel Ijaz, Chief Operating Officer, Faysal Bank, and Rabia Ahmed, Director & Chief Operating Officer, Nutshell Communications. The signing was witnessed by Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO Faysal Bank Limited, and senior officials from both organizations.

Faysal Bank Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on October 3, 1994, as a Public Limited Company under the Companies Ordinance, 1984.

The Bank’s shares are listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange. Faysal Bank’s footprint now spreads over more than 200 cities with over 606 (including 595 Islamic) branches. Faysal Bank is nearing the completion of its landmark conversion to an Islamic Bank, from a conventional bank.

Nutshell Communications (Private) Ltd., a Nutshell Group company, is a full spectrum communications firm, providing strategic engagement and communication solutions to its clients and partners across Pakistan.