Three injured for resisting robbery bids

Three people, including a teenage girl, were wounded for putting up resistance to robbery bids in Manghopir on Wednesday.
According to the Manghopir police, 18-year-old Alina, daughter of Yar Gul, was shot for resisting a robbery attempt at her house. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Separately, Gul Zaman, 50, was injured for resisting a mugging bid in Steel Town. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
Majeed, 45, was shot and injured by robbers when he resisted a mugging attempt in the Aziz Bhatti police remits. He was transported to the Civil Hospital. On Tuesday, police claimed to have killed a robber in Sohrab Goth. Two suspects were robbing a citizen in Rajput Society when a police team arrived. In the ensuing shootout, one of the suspects was killed.
KARACHI: Faysal Bank Limited enters into a strategic communication partnership with Nutshell Communications ...
The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation razed illegal structures and removed encroachments from along several...
A seminary student died from an electric shock from a high-tension wire and nine others were wounded in Sohrab Goth on...
The Sindh Rangers personnel have arrested five suspected drug peddlers and three arms smugglers in raids conducted in...
After the passing of the landmark Home-Based Workers Bill by the Sindh Assembly 2018, the provincial government and...
The East District & Sessions Court has sentenced a man to 16 years in prison in the case of a three-year-old girl’s...
Comments