Three injured for resisting robbery bids

Three people, including a teenage girl, were wounded for putting up resistance to robbery bids in Manghopir on Wednesday.

According to the Manghopir police, 18-year-old Alina, daughter of Yar Gul, was shot for resisting a robbery attempt at her house. She was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. Separately, Gul Zaman, 50, was injured for resisting a mugging bid in Steel Town. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Majeed, 45, was shot and injured by robbers when he resisted a mugging attempt in the Aziz Bhatti police remits. He was transported to the Civil Hospital. On Tuesday, police claimed to have killed a robber in Sohrab Goth. Two suspects were robbing a citizen in Rajput Society when a police team arrived. In the ensuing shootout, one of the suspects was killed.