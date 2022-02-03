SSU commando held for ‘committing street crime’

A commando of the Special Security Unit (SSU) and his two companions were arrested by police on Wednesday for allegedly looting citizens at gunpoint.

Police said the SSU cop, Naveed Ahmed alias commando, and his companions were involved in various cases of robberies. They said he had also revealed the names of some other policemen who had been involved in multiple criminal incidents.

The police claimed to have recovered looted cash and digital cameras from their possession. The involvement of policemen in criminal activities is bringing a bad name to the Karachi Police, with public trust fast eroding in the law enforcement force.

On January 12, Police Constable Farzand Ali, posted to the Investigation Wing of District West, allegedly killed a newly-married man, Shahrukh Saleem, for resisting the cop’s attempt to rob his sister and mother at their doorstep on Kashmir Road.

Though the police claimed the suspect committed suicide by shooting himself in his forehead to avoid arrest during a raid conducted by a team of the Special Investigation Unit in Gulshan-e-Iqbal at around 11:30pm on January 16, that claim soon became dubious when reports emerged that he had been in police custody.

Robber caught

A robber impersonating a policeman, namely Akramullah, was arrested by the Larkana police and handed over to the Defence police. He was alleged to be involved in a motorcycle theft.