Asean urges ‘immediate’ end to Myanmar violence

PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday and for the junta to allow a special envoy tasked with facilitating talks to visit as soon as possible.
The 10-nation regional bloc has led diplomatic efforts to end the chaos unleashed in Myanmar by coup last year, which triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.
But violence has continued, with anti-junta groups clashing regularly with the military and the World Bank warning Myanmar’s economy had likely contracted by almost a fifth last year. The bloc called for the "immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint" in a statement released by Cambodia, the current chair. Its special envoy -- Cambodia’s foreign minister Prak Sokhonn -- should also be allowed to visit the country as "soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned", it added.
PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds...
Dubai: The United States will send a warship and fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates, officials said...
ISTANBUL: Ankara on Wednesday accused Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of...
Brussels: Washington and its Nato allies have offered Moscow arms control and trust-building measures to defuse the...
Bunia, DR Congo: At least 55 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in...
Bogota: At least nine people were killed Tuesday in northwestern Colombia in an army raid on the Gulf Clan drug...
Comments