Asean urges ‘immediate’ end to Myanmar violence

PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday and for the junta to allow a special envoy tasked with facilitating talks to visit as soon as possible.

The 10-nation regional bloc has led diplomatic efforts to end the chaos unleashed in Myanmar by coup last year, which triggered mass protests and a deadly crackdown on dissent.

But violence has continued, with anti-junta groups clashing regularly with the military and the World Bank warning Myanmar’s economy had likely contracted by almost a fifth last year. The bloc called for the "immediate cessation of violence and for all parties to exercise utmost restraint" in a statement released by Cambodia, the current chair. Its special envoy -- Cambodia’s foreign minister Prak Sokhonn -- should also be allowed to visit the country as "soon as possible to meet with all parties concerned", it added.