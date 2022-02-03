 
close
Thursday February 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

India arrests police officer

By AFP
February 03, 2022

Mumbai: A rogue Indian police constable accused of kidnapping a local cryptocurrency trader and demanding a Bitcoin ransom worth $40 million has been arrested along with seven accomplices, authorities said Wednesday. Dilip Tukaram Khandare had learned that a fellow resident of Pune, east of the commercial capital Mumbai, owned a lucrative Bitcoin wallet and hatched a plan to abduct him.

Comments