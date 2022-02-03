 
close
Thursday February 03, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

BD pair punished for not serving cake!

By AFP
February 03, 2022

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court ordered two teachers to read a book by the country’s late founding leader after they marked his 100th birthday by serving cheap bread instead of cake, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Both men were charged under the country’s broad digital security law last year as the country celebrated the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a national independence hero and father of current prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Comments