BD pair punished for not serving cake!

Dhaka: A Bangladeshi court ordered two teachers to read a book by the country’s late founding leader after they marked his 100th birthday by serving cheap bread instead of cake, a prosecutor said on Wednesday. Both men were charged under the country’s broad digital security law last year as the country celebrated the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a national independence hero and father of current prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
PORT LOUIS, Mauritius: Thousands of homes were left without power in Mauritius on Wednesday as powerful cyclone winds...
Dubai: The United States will send a warship and fighter jets to help defend the United Arab Emirates, officials said...
ISTANBUL: Ankara on Wednesday accused Greece of allowing 12 migrants to die in the winter cold after stripping them of...
PHNOM PENH: The Association of Southeast Asian Nations urged an "immediate" end to violence in Myanmar on Wednesday...
Brussels: Washington and its Nato allies have offered Moscow arms control and trust-building measures to defuse the...
Bunia, DR Congo: At least 55 people were killed when knife-wielding militiamen attacked a site for displaced people in...
