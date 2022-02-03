Whoopi Goldberg suspended by ABC

NEW YORK: US actress Whoopi Goldberg on Tuesday was suspended from the talk show she hosts for two weeks after saying that the Nazi genocide of six million Jews "was not about race."

Despite an apology from the host of "The View" talk show, ABC News President Kim Godwin said she had decided it was not enough. "Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments," Godwin said in a statement posted on the TV channel’s public relations Twitter account.