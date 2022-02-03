France lifts Covid restrictions as case numbers ease; Finland to lift Covid restrictions from February 14; Omicron sub-variant found in 57 countries: WHO

Geneva: A sub-variant of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus strain, which some studies indicate could be even more infectious than the original version, has been detected in 57 countries, the WHO said on Wednesday.

The fast-spreading and heavily mutated Omicron variant has rapidly become the dominant variant worldwide since it was first detected in southern Africa 10 weeks ago. In its weekly epidemiological update, the World Health Organisation said that the variant, which accounts for over 93 percent of all coronavirus specimens collected in the past month, counts several sub-lineages: BA.1, BA.1.1, BA.2 and BA.3.

The BA.1 and BA.1.1 -- the first versions identified -- still account for over 96 percent of all the Omicron sequences uploaded to the GISAID global science initiative, it said. But there has been a clear rise in cases involving BA.2, which counts several different mutations from the original -- including on the spike protein that dots the virus’s surface and is key to entering human cells.

"BA.2- designated sequences have been submitted to GISAID from 57 countries to date," WHO said, adding that in some countries, the sub-variant now accounted for over half of all Omicron sequences gathered.

The UN health agency said little was known yet about the differences between the sub-variants, and called for studies into its characteristics, including its transmissibility, how good it is at dodging immune protections and its virulence.

Several recent studies have hinted that BA.2 is more infectious than the original Omicron. Maria Van Kerkhove, one of the WHO’s top experts on Covid, told reporters Tuesday that information about the sub-variant was very limited, but that some inital data indicated BA.2 had "a slight increase in growth rate over BA.1"

Omicron in general is known to cause less severe disease than previous coronavirus variants that have wreaked havoc, like Delta, and Van Kerkhove said there so far was "no indication that there is a change in severity" in the BA.2 sub-variant.

She stressed though that regardless of the strain, Covid remained a dangerous disease and people should strive to avoid catching it. "We need people to be aware that this virus is continuing to circulate and its continuing to evolve," she said.

"It’s really important that we take measures to reduce our exposure to this virus, whichever variant is circulating."Meanwhile, France on Wednesday loosened several of the restrictions imposed to curb the latest Covid surge, with authorities hoping a recent decline in daily cases will soon ease pressure on overburdened hospitals.

The move has divided experts after authorities reported record coronavirus infections just last month, with critics accusing the government of making a hasty bet on a return to normality. But President Emmanuel Macron is betting that widespread vaccinations will curb the pandemic, with proof of inoculation now required for the health pass used to access everything from bars and restaurants to cinemas and long-distance public transport.

The government says more than 90 percent of adults are vaccinated, and booster shots or proof of recovery from Covid will be required to retain the new health pass -- a recent negative test result is no longer accepted.

From Wednesday, wearing face masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory, and audience capacity limits have been lifted for theatres, concerts, sporting matches and other events. Working from home is also no longer required, though it remains strongly recommended.

A second stage of easing is set for February 16, when nightclubs can reopen after being shut in December, and standing areas will again be allowed at concerts, sporting events and bars. Eating and drinking will also be permitted in stadiums, cinemas and public transport from that date.

Macron also suggested in a press interview published Tuesday that restrictions imposed for schools, which include face mask requirements, could be eased after the winter breaks scheduled for later this month.

Authorities view the threat of the Omicron variant as less dangerous than previous strains of the virus, even though it is more contagious. "We have seen a weak reversal of the trend over the past few days, with fewer cases declared each day than seven days earlier," government spokesman Gabriel Attal told France Info radio Tuesday.

An average of 322,256 cases were recorded over the previous seven days, according to latest figures, down from 366,179 a week ago. Attal called it a "very encouraging signal" but said officials "remain cautious" because of a "very contagious" sub-variant of Omicron, BA.1, that appears to have delayed the peak of infections in other countries.

France also still has some 3,750 Covid patients in intensive care, above the government’s target of 3,000, and on average the country is seeing 261 Covid deaths at hospitals every day. "We’ve clearly passed the peak, we hope the decline will be quick. But we’re coming from stratospheric levels, so this wave is still far from over," the epidemiologist Mahmoud Zureik told French daily Le Parisien on Wednesday.

As of Tuesday, France had recorded 131,312 Covid deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.Meantime, crowd limits at cultural and sports events will be lifted in Finland from February 14, the prime minister said on Wednesday, with most remaining coronavirus controls to end on March 1.

The government will issue advice to local authorities "to make events, culture and sports possible in all their forms", from February 14, Prime Minister Sanna Marin said after cabinet discussions on the country’s coronavirus strategy.

On Wednesday the Nordic country of 5.5 million passed the half-million mark of recorded coronavirus infections, and reported 2,012 Covid-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, maintaining some of the EU’s lowest incidence rates.

But the Omicron variant led to a huge increase in infections at the end of 2021, which authorities worried would overwhelm the country’s healthcare system. Marin said on Wednesday that the burden on healthcare appeared to have stabilised, meaning restrictions were no longer "essential" and must be lifted.

Denmark on Tuesday became the first EU nation to scrap nearly all remaining coronavirus restrictions. It was followed later in the day by neighbouring Norway, where Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said society must "live with" the virus.

"Finland is lagging about two weeks behind other countries’ epidemiological developments," Prime Minister Sanna Marin said, adding that the mid-February date would allow officials to observe how the lifting of restrictions in Denmark and Norway plays out.