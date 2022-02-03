Govt’s initiative for religious harmony lauded

LAHORE:From the platform of the Provincial Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs in collaboration with youth organisation YDF, youths of different religions led

by YDF head Shahid Rehmat visited various religious places in City to promote religious harmony in connection with week of interfaith harmony.

The delegation comprising youths of Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Hindu and other religions, visited Badshahi Masjid, Gurdwara Shahi Qila, Krishna Temple and a church. The delegation also planted a sapling there.

Shahid said that the PM’s vision was to ensure the prevention of environmental pollution while no government can do this alone, everyone has to perform his proactive role. The youth also lauded the Punjab government's initiative for religious harmony and said it was a great opportunity to show the world that followers of all religions in Pakistan were completely free in their worship.