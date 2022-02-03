3,000 more rural revenue centres to be set up

LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over an important meeting at Punjab Land Record Authority here Wednesday. Punjab Land Record Authority Director General Sohail Ashraf and other officers concerned attended the meeting while commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province participated through a video link. Babar Hayat Tarar said that establishment of rural revenue centres was the government’s flagship project and provision of revenue services at village level was the most important milestone. He said that 5,189 rural revenue centres were set up across the province while another 3,000 centres would be set up in the next two weeks. The establishment of rural revenue centres had paved the way for providing quality revenue services at the people’s doorsteps and had been helpful in minimising the rush at land record centres in tehsils, he added. He directed the commissioners and deputy commissioners to install CCTV cameras for effective monitoring of the centres, expedite the promotion cases of the qanoongos as soon as possible and complete the recruitment process of Patwaris in all the districts, he added.