IG orders investigation on modern lines

LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has said upgradation of investigative matters based on modern technology is one of the top priorities of Punjab police.

The IG expressed these views while chairing a session on investigation and operations matters at Central Police Office here on Wednesday. The number of investigation officers will be increased in proportion to the number of cases to balance the workload in police stations, he said and directed the RPOs and DPOs to ensure special focus and resources on operations as well as investigation wing and run official matters in accordance with modern practice. He said refresher courses should be conducted in line with modern requirements to accelerate capacity of investigation officers. The IG emphasised on investigation officers to pay special attention to each case. Sardar Ali Khan said that modern professional training would be imparted for timely completion of challan and safe archiving and presentation of evidence in a scientific manner so that the investigation officers could perform their duties effectively. He said the real formula for crime control is to convict the culprits through best investigation of the cases. Instructing the officers, he said that the investigation officers should perform their duties with utmost diligence and with the help of modern forensic science so that the process of rooting out criminals and provision of justice to the citizens could be expedited.

TAKES NOTICE: IG Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of killing of three people in Kunganpur area of Chunian and sought a report from Sheikhupura region RPO. The IG directed Kasur DPO to arrest the culprits and ensure justice to the families.