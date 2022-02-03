Pensioners demand raise

LAHORE:Pakistan Pensioners Welfare Association (PPWA) took out a rally on Wednesday from Aiwan-e-Iqbal to Lahore Press Club for pressing their demands of increasing government sector and EOBI pensions to at least 50 percent with respect to inflation rate, medical allowance to 100 percent and restoring the frozen pension of employees of former nationalised banks. They were holding banners and placards, and raising slogans for their demands.

Later, addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, the PPWA office-bearers representing various government departments, including formerly nationalised banks, Railways, national airlines, Postal department, Postal Life Insurance, state TV, OGDC, industrial sector, and EOBI pensioners lamented that massive inflation had left them unable to make both ends meet and maintain honourable living in old age. They said pensioners were given only 10 percent raise which was peanuts, and were also kept deprived of the 25 percent disparity allowance given to government servants from March 2021. They demanded that government employees should also be paid group insurance like KP and Sindh provinces had given in the light of Supreme Court judgment.

The PPWA leaders who addressed included Muhammad Aslam, Iftikhar Husain Mir, Maqsood Chughtai, Salim Sherazi, Tariq Masood, Lateef Butt, Dildar Jafri, Ch Riaz Masood, Qazi Mansha and M Arshad Chaudhry.