Sundas Foundation gets international recognition

LAHORE:President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan at the special invitation of the Mayor of Ealing, visited Town Hall Ealing, London where he was warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Ealing Munir Ahmad and his team.
Yaseen Khan was presented a shield and a certificate of merit by the Mayor of Ealing, London in recognition of the services rendered by Sundas Foundation. Sundas Foundation has eight centres in different cities of Pakistan.
They are extending quality and state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the children suffering
from thalassaemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases. The Mayor appreciated Yaseen Khan and his team for providing the best treatment facilities to the deserving patients.
LAHORE:From the platform of the Provincial Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs in collaboration with youth...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over an important meeting at Punjab Land...
LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has said upgradation of investigative matters based on modern technology is one of...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has...
LAHORE:Pakistan Pensioners Welfare Association took out a rally on Wednesday from Aiwan-e-Iqbal to Lahore Press Club...
LAHORE:Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad laid foundation stone of Child Protection Unit in Mandi...
Comments