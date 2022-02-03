Sundas Foundation gets international recognition

LAHORE:President Sundas Foundation Muhammad Yaseen Khan at the special invitation of the Mayor of Ealing, visited Town Hall Ealing, London where he was warmly welcomed by the Mayor of Ealing Munir Ahmad and his team.

Yaseen Khan was presented a shield and a certificate of merit by the Mayor of Ealing, London in recognition of the services rendered by Sundas Foundation. Sundas Foundation has eight centres in different cities of Pakistan.

They are extending quality and state-of-the-art treatment facilities to the children suffering

from thalassaemia, hemophilia and other blood diseases. The Mayor appreciated Yaseen Khan and his team for providing the best treatment facilities to the deserving patients.