Pakistan armed forces best in world: governor

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has said that Pakistan armed forces are the best in the world. Talking to media persons at the Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the armed forces had rendered exemplary sacrifices in the war against terror which helped to restore peace and stability, adding that Pakistan is moving forward on every front.

The governor said 220 million Pakistanis stand by the armed forces and the country is proud of their valour against all enemies, including India, adding the security agencies have always given a befitting response to all who conspired against the country.

He said Pakistan was desirous of peace in the region and the world, adding that Pakistan had played an exemplary role in the Pak-Afghan peace process and the world was appreciative of the role. “Unconditional aid must be ensured for Afghanistan to avert catastrophe, because instability in Afghanistan will impact world peace”, he responded. To a query, Sarwar said the government was strengthening the institutions as well as ensuring transparency and merit in the country at all levels, adding that for the first time, practical steps were being taken to strengthen the institutions.

“Pakistan belongs to all of us and it is the responsibility of every Pakistani to play their role in development, prosperity, peace and stability in the country”, he responded, adding when every Pakistani will play his role honestly, no power in the world can stop Pakistan from moving forward.

Regarding Indian atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said resolving Kashmir issue was compulsory for regional peace, adding the Indian army is carrying out genocide of innocent Kashmiris and there is no such thing as Human Rights in India.

The governor called upon the United Nations and other international organisations to take

immediate action and halt the massacre of Muslims in Indian occupied

Kashmir.