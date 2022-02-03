Call to improve COVID-hit basic literacy rate

LAHORE:There is need to focus on increasing basic education and literacy rate and making a comprehensive plan for it to make Pakistan a strong nation economically and academically instead of building new universities. The education sector has suffered huge loss during COVID-19 pandemic. These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Repeated closure of educational institutions, parents’ anxiety, loss of national exchequer”. The participants were Dr Ihsan Malik, Kashif Mirza, Anam Ramzan, Shaista Samreen, and Ponam Ali while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Dr Ihsan Malik said that the Sindh government closed down education sector without any planning during the pandemic which left adverse effect on education system. He believed that better results could be achieved by focusing on school education system than building new universities. He said education sector economy was over Rs500 billion which was ignored by the government during the pandemic which resulted in unemployment. The concept of online classes has raised many questions on the quality of education. If the government focuses on improving the condition of all government schools across the country it will help the next generation to get rid of all bad habits, including drugs and crime.

Kashif Mirza said COVID affected all sectors during the last two and half years. The provincial governments closed down schools seven times without any planning which resulted in about 700,000 teachers and other staff lost their jobs and 10,000 schools were closed in the first year and 8,000 in the second year. The government has failed to address the social and financial loss to the sector. Further, the government's decision to reduce fees up to 25 percent caused severe damage to educational institutions. He asked for providing subsidy, including utility charges for school owners along with a five-year amnesty scheme to promote investment in the sector. Anam Ramzan said the private educational institutions were playing a vital role in the promotion of education and economic development. She said the government did not provide any financial assistance to the educational institutions. Further, it did not provide other facilities and incentives as a result of which a large number of educational institutions closed down rendering the teachers and other staff jobless. Now the number of students in schools has been reduced to less than half due to which it has become difficult to maintain the quality and efficiency of educational institutions.

Shaista Samreen said the publishing sector was also adversely affected with COVID. All the stocks at publishing houses came to a standstill with sudden closure of the school system and they suffered huge financial loss. Further increase in taxes and prices of paper and other materials forced 30 percent of the people to leave the industry while millions of people were laid off from the design and printing sector. She claimed the sector was bankrupted. She demanded the government reconsider the sector to get out of loss keeping in view the global model of successful countries and address the issues facing them on priority basis. Ponam Ali said the increasing use of social networking sites kept children away from extracurricular activities due to the closure of schools.