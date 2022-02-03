Complainants get relief on ombudsman’s order

LAHORE:On the directions of Punjab Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan, the plaintiffs from Gujranwala, Lahore, Toba Tek Singh, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Layyah, Jhang, Muzaffargarh, Mianwali, Rawalpindi and Vehari have been provided with a total legal relief of Rs49.43 million in their cases relating to provincial government departments. A spokesperson for the office of the ombudsman has said that the cases were related to the complaints of non-payment of dues based on blood relationship, leave encashment, delay in return of surety money and wrong deducted on the basis of late delivery.

Meanwhile, the Workers Welfare Fund Punjab has also paid Rs1,149,014 as talent scholarship and educational expenses to one Laiba Chand of Layyah after involvement of the ombudsman's office, the spokesman added. The state lands have been handed over to the administration concerned for official use. As a result of the action of Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan on a separate application, an 11-year-old issue of one Irum Zafar, a complainant from Islamabad, has also been resolved and ownership of a four-marla plot of her late husband, with a market value of Rs6,120,00 in Taxila, has been transferred to her name.