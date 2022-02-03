EPA asked to buy latest tools to monitor air quality

An anti-smog working committee has asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to immediately purchase modern machinery for air quality monitoring in the City.

The recommendation was given in the 18th meeting of the committee held under Tepa Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by representatives of commissioner's office, PHA, RUDA, DHA, LCB, MCL, traffic police and other agencies. Addressing the meeting, Chief Engineer Abdul Razzaq said the tenth report on Tepa’s measures for prevention of smog and pollution will be submitted to the Lahore High Court on Thursday (today). He said a proposal to construct the remaining part of Ring Road to reduce traffic congestion on Canal Road, Cant Area and DHA would also be presented in the court. He asked the EPA to immediately buy modern machinery to monitor accurate air quality index in the City.