Rain forecast for 24 hours

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with the chances of rain during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today). They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 6°C and maximum was 21°C.
LAHORE:From the platform of the Provincial Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs in collaboration with youth...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over an important meeting at Punjab Land...
LAHORE:Punjab IG Sardar Ali Khan has said upgradation of investigative matters based on modern technology is one of...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and spokesperson for Punjab government Hasaan Khawar has...
LAHORE:Pakistan Pensioners Welfare Association took out a rally on Wednesday from Aiwan-e-Iqbal to Lahore Press Club...
LAHORE:Child Protection Bureau Chairperson Sara Ahmad laid foundation stone of Child Protection Unit in Mandi...
Comments