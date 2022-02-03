Rain forecast for 24 hours

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with cold and dry conditions was recorded in the City here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions with the chances of rain during the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a westerly wave was affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday (today). They predicted that rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm) was expected in upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Wednesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -14°C while in Lahore, it was 6°C and maximum was 21°C.