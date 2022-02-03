Vaccination, SOPs only way to get rid of COVID: P&SHD

LAHORE:Representatives of Centre for Economic Research in Pakistan (CERP) called on Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch in his office on Wednesday.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Awais Gohar and Deputy Secretary Sayyada Ramala were also present in the meeting. During the meeting, Secretary PSH&D also reviewed the situation of COVID and related case studies in the province. Representatives of CERP gave a briefing to Secretary PSH&D about their research regarding the COVID cases in the province. Imran Sikandar said, "We are keeping an eye on the COVID situation in the province on daily basis. Our goal is to vaccinate as many people in Punjab as we can under phase three of Reach Every Door vaccination campaign. We've successfully vaccinated 60% of the population of Punjab."

While talking about the response of the public, he said, "In order to defeat this disease, people must cooperate with the govt. We are working day and night to control COVID and vaccinate as much population as we can. The only way to control the spread of COVID is through following the SOPs and vaccination. And according to the studies, COVID affects the non-vaccinated more severely. I urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible." 9 die from corona: Around nine more patients died from corona while 1,894 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

According to data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 482,661 while the total number of deaths was recorded 13,182 so far. The P&SHD confirmed 1,021 cases in Lahore. The Punjab health department conducted 9,582,150 tests so far while 444,794 patients recovered in Punjab. The health department urged the masses to follow SOPs, cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

DENGUE: Another confirmed case of dengue virus was reported in the province during the last

24 hours due to which the total number of cases swelled to 26 cases since January 1, 2022.

Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department said that all suspected cases were kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted, whereas, one confirmed case was under-treatment in the hospital.