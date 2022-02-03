Four held for torturing man, uploading video on social media

LAHORE: Police have arrested four men for torturing a citizen in a market and uploading his video of torture on social media. The incident took place on January 20 in City Kamonki police area, Gujranwala. A case was registered. Gujranwala CPO Syed Hamad Abid said victim Fayyaz Bhatti had a property dispute with his nephew. Accused Ahmed, nephew of Fayyaz Bhatti, and his accomplices had brutally tortured his uncle. Police arrested Ahmed on January 20 while upon identification of victim Fayyaz Bhatti police also arrested three more accused Maqsood, Waqas and Zeeshan.
