Robbers kill man on resistance

LAHORE:A man was killed and his friend injured by robbers in Manga Mandi police limits here on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Saifullah, 45, and Nawaz, 50. They were intercepted by unidentified robbers to snatch their valuables.

They offered resistance on which the robbers opened fire and killed Saif and injured Nawaz. Sadr SP Hassan Javed visited the crime scene. He said special teams have been constituted to arrest the suspects. Police removed the body to morgue and shifted the injured to hospital. In another incident in Barki, robbers snatched a bike from a citizen.

Victim Muhammad Abdullah reached near Paragon Housing Society roundabout, when two robbers at a gunpoint snatched the bike. SP Cantonment Essa Sukhera said a case has been registered. Yet in another incident, a woman was deprived of valuables at her doorstep in Defence Phase-VI. Two unidentified suspects carrying arms intercepted her and looted valuables from her and fled.

INJURED: Two persons were injured after a carry van and a mini truck collided with each other near Jubilee Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, the victims identified as Rafay Amir and Ali Yar Muhammad were riding a vehicle and driving towards Jubilee Town from Azmir Town. Suddenly, another vehicle rammed into it. As a result, the victims received injuries. The suspected driver fled the scene. The victims, residents of Okara, were shifted to hospital.

accidents: Around 304 people died in 25,123 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last month (January). Majority of these road accidents 6,294 occurred in Lahore in which 54 people died. Similarly, 2,070 accidents reported in Multan, 1,895 in Faisalabad, 1,419 in Gujranwala, 953 in Bahawalpur, and 849 in Rawalpindi while 11,634 accidents took place in 30 districts of Punjab. Similarly, the majority of fire incidents took place in major districts i.e 468 incidents in Lahore, 146 in Faisalabad, 101 in Rawalpindi, 82 in Multan, 61 in Gujranwala, and 43 in Bahawalpur. DG Rescue 1122 Dr Rizwan has expressed his serious concern over 304 deaths of people in accidents during the last month. He requested the bikers to adopt the road safety measures and reduce their speed limit. They should follow the traffic laws and always drive in the extreme left lane. He appealed to the parents that they should never allow their underage children to drive a motorbike or a car. Her also emphasised that behavioral change was required to promote safety and prevention from emergencies. He said that people should join hands with Rescue 1122 in saving lives and promoting safety.

hit to death: A 12-year-old boy died in a road accident on Multan Road on Wednesday. The victim Ghulam Qamar was riding a bike along with his father. An unidentified motorcyclist rammed into their bike. The driver lost control and fell down. Meanwhile, a speeding truck from backside ran over him. The victim received injuries and died on the spot. Police handed over the body to the victim’s family.

Minor dies: A child was burnt alive when a fire erupted at home due to unknown reason in the Harbancepura police limits on Wednesday. The victim Ahmad reportedly along with his siblings was at his home in Rani Pind while the parents were away. Suddenly, the house caught fire. As a result, the victim was trapped and received injuries. The victim died before the rescue teams could help him out.