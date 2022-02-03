Call to stop privatisation of DISCOs

LAHORE:Electricity workers observed Demand Day on Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA. They demanded the government accept their demands for welfare of the electricity workers. They called for prevention of the proposed privatisation of electricity distribution companies and thermal power stations.

Hundreds of workers held a rally in front of Lahore Press Club carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands, raising slogans "Long live Pakistan" and "Down with privatisation and price-hike".

Labour leader Khurshid Ahmad, General Secretary of the union, demanded the government check the constantly increasing prices of essential commodities and bring to book the profiteers and hoarders.

He called for reducing payment to Independent Private Power Houses. The labour leaders also demanded to fill up the vacant posts. Recruitment has not been made for more than five and a half years. Protection of electricity field staff is a longstanding demand of the union. They demanded safety of electricity field workers during the performance of their official duties. If the govt does not fulfill their demands the workers would be compelled to march to Islamabad, they said.