MQM founder slams MQM-P

MQM founder Altaf Hussain before a court appearance in London. -Photo by reporter

LONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) supremo Altaf Hussain on Tuesday took a dig at the break-away faction of his party by saying that he enjoyed popular support when the Karachi chapter of the party operated under him, prior to the 22nd August 2016 speech for which Mr Hussain is standing the hate speech trial.

On the first day of his trial, Altaf Hussain attended the court with a large number of his colleagues at the Kingston-upon-Thames crown court. Nothing much happened in the court as the jury is likely to take oath on Wednesday and the prosecution will set out its case before a jury of 12, which will ultimately decide the outcome of the charge.

Altaf Hussain came in a Range Rover, driven by his legal advisor Adil Ghaffar, and accompanied by Mustafa Azizabadi, Suhail Khanzada, Nasir Ali and other members of his MQM-London faction. He entered the court on a wheelchair. Inside the court building, Altaf held discussions with his lawyers and appeared relaxed. Altaf Hussain avoided speaking on the charge against him and said that he cannot comment on the sub judice matter on the advice of his lawyer. He avoided going harsh on his former colleagues in Karachi but said the people of Karachi and Sindh can see what is happening under the MQM-Pakistan. He suggested that the MQM-P doesn’t have support of the Urdu speaking communities.

He said “things were different” under him and “on a single call, there used to be action”, which is no more the case after the MQM broke into several factions.

When asked about the incitement of terrorism charge and what his defence will be, Altaf Hussain said that he had been through a lot of stress and difficulties in 45 years of his political struggle but he never lost hope and “Allah has always given me strength to deal with the difficult times”.