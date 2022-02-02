Under Hindutva ideology: ‘Non-Indian, Western values have no place in India’

ISLAMABAD: The governance in India under the Hindutva ideology has transitioned from recognition of diversity in its legal and economic frameworks to a model which delegitimizes diversity as “non-Indian” and ‘Western” values with no place in India. It was stated by Dr Muhammad Mujeeb Afzal at a lecture organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute.

Speaking at a guest lecture, titled “Hindutva Particularism: A Threat to Indian Union”, he underscored the importance of socio-cultural processes in shaping ideologies and subsequently competing narratives that shape identities.

Narrating the historical and social evolution of Hindutva in India, he mentioned the importance of culture and faith to Hindutva’s upper political and social class.The notion of sustaining Hindu dominance over minorities has manifested in social, political and economic injustices. Comparing the Nehruvian to the current Hindutva state, Dr. Mujeeb stated that the governance in India under the Hindutva ideology has transitioned from recognition of diversity in its legal and economic frameworks to a model which delegitimizes diversity as “non-Indian” and “Western” values with no place in India.

Speaking on the electoral success of the BJP and the Hindutva ideology it espouses, Dr. Mujeeb talked about the gradual and patient approach to political progress that has led the party to the top of Indian politics. He did however mention that the political cycle and India’s own electoral system will allow for the opposition to emerge as a serious challenger in the long term. Concluding the session, Acting President IPRI Brigadier (R) Raashid Wali Janjua stated that the rise of majoritarianism in India ought to be countered by equalitarianism and externally through recognition of territorial sovereignty.