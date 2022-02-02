Adequate medicines available in Punjab hospitals: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the new emergency of Bahawal Victoria Hospital at Bahawalpur here Tuesday. Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital gave a briefing to the health minister on the status of facilities.

The minister visited different sections of the Bahawal Victoria Hospital and appreciated the management. The minister also chaired the meeting of doctors. The staff and the faculty appreciated the efforts and the leadership of Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Speaking at the meeting, the minister said, “Adequate stock of essential medicines is available in public sector hospitals. The quality of services has improved and top quality services are being provided at public sector hospitals. In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are working to provide top quality healthcare services to people of Punjab. Through the Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, Prime Minister Imran Khan has provided best quality health services to the people of Punjab. No past government provided such facilities to the masses in the past. We are determined to take the quality of services to the next level. There are satisfactory services for the people of Punjab. The health department has made record hiring in the last three years through transparent process, she added.