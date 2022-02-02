Offices, boundary walls of four illegal housing societies demolished

GUJRANWALA: The Gujranwala Development Authority teams have demolished the offices and boundary walls of four more housing schemes during an operation against illegal housing societies.
The GDA Director General had ordered the town planning officers to take strict action against illegal housing schemes. The teams along with necessary machinery conducted operation and demolished offices, boundary walls and sewerage systems of the housing societies, including Al-Qaim Housing Society, Township, New Model City and Malik Town. Meanwhile, the district administration sealed five industrial units for burning banned material and polluting atmosphere.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter Syed Ali Zaidi on...
MQM founder Altaf Hussain before a court appearance in London. -Photo by reporterLONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement ...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists on Tuesday opened fire at a Hindu trader during an inauguration ceremony...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday lauded the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Guzar...
ISLAMABAD: The governance in India under the Hindutva ideology has transitioned from recognition of diversity in its...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reconstructed 83 flood affected schools,...
Comments