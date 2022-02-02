Offices, boundary walls of four illegal housing societies demolished

GUJRANWALA: The Gujranwala Development Authority teams have demolished the offices and boundary walls of four more housing schemes during an operation against illegal housing societies.

The GDA Director General had ordered the town planning officers to take strict action against illegal housing schemes. The teams along with necessary machinery conducted operation and demolished offices, boundary walls and sewerage systems of the housing societies, including Al-Qaim Housing Society, Township, New Model City and Malik Town. Meanwhile, the district administration sealed five industrial units for burning banned material and polluting atmosphere.