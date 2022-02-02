Female cop posted as first KP AIG Gender Equality

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have set up a new wing to ensure equal opportunities to women in the province and posted a female officer as first assistant inspector general (AIG) Gender Equality.
A superintendent of police who recently reported to the province, Ayesha Khan, has been appointed the AIG Gender Equality. "This is the first time such a position has been created for a lady police officer," said Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari.
The decision was taken weeks after the police chief met a delegation of women officers of the United Nations and held discussions about encouraging more women to join the police and serve the community, along with creating a more conducive environment for the almost 50 per cent population of the province. According to the IGP, the force is working on an app to help women in distress.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter Syed Ali Zaidi on...
MQM founder Altaf Hussain before a court appearance in London. -Photo by reporterLONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement ...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists on Tuesday opened fire at a Hindu trader during an inauguration ceremony...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday lauded the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Guzar...
ISLAMABAD: The governance in India under the Hindutva ideology has transitioned from recognition of diversity in its...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reconstructed 83 flood affected schools,...
Comments