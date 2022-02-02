 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
National

Govt teachers protest for pay raise, allowances merger

February 02, 2022

Islamabad: Teachers along with other government employees, under the banner of the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA), staged a protest on Tuesday to remind the government about its promises made on February 11, 2021, including pay raise and merger of allowances. Thousands of employees gathered at Q Block Finance Division before marching on Parliament House in a rally led by AGEGA chief coordinator Rehman Ali Bajwa.

