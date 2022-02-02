Over $8 bn MoUs at Dubai Expo: Saif; KP CM issues directives to depts to fully facilitate foreign investors

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government signed over eight billion dollars Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) at the recent Dubai Expo which will boost tourism, hydropower, economic zones and mines and minerals sector investment, besides attracting huge foreign investors to create jobs.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, while briefing the media here on Tuesday about the 64th cabinet meeting decision.

The meeting, besides the cabinet members, was attended by the chief secretary and other officials. Barrister Saif said the chief minister issued directives to the relevant departments to provide every possible facility to the foreign investors to attract more business. The cabinet, he said, approved a Rs800 million supplementary grant for the uplift of newly merged districts.

The special assistant said the cabinet approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Censorship of Motion Picture Rules 2021 (film, CDs, stage, drama and show). According to the new rules, there would be a complete ban on airing of any material against the injunction of Islam, solidarity and security of Pakistan, against public order and the propaganda spoiling Pakistan’s relation with friendly countries.

Any such material will not be allowed to be telecast on private media channels, cables, CDs and other means of dissemination. The chief minister, he said, believed that it was needed to preserve the Pakhtun Culture which is often negatively portrayed in films and CDs.

The special assistant said the cabinet approved the issuance of computerized driving licenses including international driving permits and approved the new fee schedule for it. The KP Transport Department has established a new web-based license system at the Directorate of Transport and Mass-Transit which will, in collaboration with Police and Transport departments, issue licenses for different categories of vehicles.

Barrister Saif said the cabinet also approved the law which will regulate online riding and goods trading companies. This new law will regulate issuance and cancellation of online transport companies licenses, issuance of fitness permits and driver registration besides other affairs.