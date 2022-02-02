Govt bringing disrepute to state institutions: Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Chairman Senate Senator Mian Raza Rabbani Tuesday said the Federal government was continuing its policy of taking and bringing disrepute to the institutions and the present attack on the judiciary is a continuation of the same analogy.

“The government and its functionaries have spared no chance in attacking Judges of the superior judiciary when the judgments declared had not been up to the government’s agenda,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The government has been taking steps that are in violation of the rules, law and the Constitution. That is why over a dozen appointments made in autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies have been declared in violation of rules and the law. The attack on the Election Commission of Pakistan is unparalleled in the history of Pakistan. “

“The former Chairman Senate said Parliament has been bypassed and made redundant as all decisions and legislations are done through Ordinances. Even important matters of national security, to the extent that till date the National Security Policy, has not been laid before the Parliament.” “Such a systematic dismantling of institutions is the hallmark of fascism,” he maintained.

He said the government is warned that Pakistan is a Federal State, and it will come under severe strain if institutions under the Constitution are dismantled or made redundant to enforce a unitary authority.