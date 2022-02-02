NAB to file appeal against Jang Group Editor-in-Chief’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the decision of Accountability Court Lahore to acquit Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and Raja Qmarul Islam.
The spokesman of NAB said the appeal will be filed upon receipt of certified copy of the decision as per law. The Accountability Court has acquitted Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and others in a 36-year-old private property case as the NAB failed to prove any of the charges of violation of laws.
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sindh chapter Syed Ali Zaidi on...
MQM founder Altaf Hussain before a court appearance in London. -Photo by reporterLONDON: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement ...
SUKKUR: Some unidentified armed motorcyclists on Tuesday opened fire at a Hindu trader during an inauguration ceremony...
ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association on Tuesday lauded the role of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Guzar...
ISLAMABAD: The governance in India under the Hindutva ideology has transitioned from recognition of diversity in its...
PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reconstructed 83 flood affected schools,...
Comments