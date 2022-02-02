NAB to file appeal against Jang Group Editor-in-Chief’s acquittal

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file an appeal in the Lahore High Court against the decision of Accountability Court Lahore to acquit Mir Shakil-ur-Rehman and Raja Qmarul Islam.

The spokesman of NAB said the appeal will be filed upon receipt of certified copy of the decision as per law. The Accountability Court has acquitted Jang-Geo Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and others in a 36-year-old private property case as the NAB failed to prove any of the charges of violation of laws.