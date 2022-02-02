No meddling to be tolerated in Punjab LB polls: CEC

ISLAMABAD: The first phase of Local Body (LB) Elections in Punjab will be held in May. Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed the provincial government to take all the measures as soon as possible.

Under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja, a meeting was held on the matter of Local Body Elections in Punjab. The CEC, during the meeting, said that any kind of intervention will not be tolerated in the poll process. The meeting was attended by Punjab Local Government, secretary Election Commission secretary and members of the ECP.

The Punjab chief secretary could not attend the meeting due to his busy schedule. The matter of conversion of Local Bodies Ordinance into Local Bodies Act was discussed in the meeting. It was also discussed to carry out the local body elections in Punjab in phases.

According to sources, the first phase of the local body elections in Punjab will be held in May. ECP had asked the Punjab government to state the number of phases of local body elections and in which districts first local body elections will be held. In response the Punjab government has assured to provide all the details soon.

ECP has directed the Punjab government to take all the measures as soon as possible. The schedule will be issued shortly, after the announcement of delimitations on March 22.