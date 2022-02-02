Jang Group’s Editor-in-Chief acquittal a charge sheet against NAB, judiciary

By Ansar Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: The acquittal of Jang Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in a case having “not even an iota of evidence”, as stated in the Accountability Court judgment, is actually a charge sheet against NAB and the judiciary.

The trial court’s order exposed NAB for making a false case to victimise the editor-in-chief of the largest media house in Pakistan –-the Jang Group. As for the judiciary, it took the institution almost two years, during which Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman faced eight months in jail and a lot of suffering to decide that there was no case.

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s case should be treated as a test case to correct the unending wrongs of NAB besides awakening the judiciary to not to allow any innocent to languish behind bars even for a day in NAB’s corruption cases, which according to the judiciary’s own judgment has been used for political engineering and victimization.

The accountability judge in the case against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman held that no evidence of corrupt practices or misuse of authority was proved by the prosecution against the accused, no allegation regarding any illegal gain by anyone or any loss to the national exchequer had been proved, no criminal offense committed by Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and others. The court order stated that "the prosecution case lies on presumption and assumption."

On the basis of mere presumptions and assumptions, NAB arrested Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, kept him behind bars for almost eight months, filed a reference against him, dragged him in different courts for almost two years. In the end, it all ended up as case made on “presumption and assumption”.

Who made the case? Who ordered his arrest at the complaint verification stage? Who kept him behind bars and opposed his bail at the Lahore High Court and the Supreme Court? These questions must be answered by NAB and its chairman Javed Iqbal, who happens to be a former judge of the apex court.

Unfortunately, there is likely to be no punishment for NAB and its officials despite repeated cases of injustice and excesses they have meted out to innumerable persons in the name of corruption and accountability.

During Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s days in jail, two petitions of acquittal and bail were filed in the Lahore High Court. While rejecting the applications, the LHC division bench remarked to resubmit pleas at a later stage. The LHC had disposed of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman’s post arrest bail on July 8, 2020 following which the editor-In-chief of the Jang-Geo Group petitioned the Supreme Court on Sept 11 to dismiss the LHC order and release him on bail.

The SC's three-member bench, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Qazi Amin, heard the case. The court accepted the bail plea on November 9, 2020. Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman was arrested in March the same year.

This raises a question about delayed justice. Why did it take the judiciary so long to release Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman on bail (in a case made on the basis of assumptions and presumptions) after he had spent eight months in jail? Why did it take the judiciary almost two years to finally acquit Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman and reach the conclusion that the case was false and fake?

Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman has already suffered; many others also have and many are still suffering. One shudders to think of someone spending months and years in jail when one is innocent. This ordeal is furthered by the huge monetary expense required to fight a case and prove one’s innocence in the court of law as NAB lawyers cost massively to the accused. When and how will this all end? Only parliament or the judiciary can answer this question.