52pc believe PPP struck deal with establishment: survey

KARACHI: A recent survey has found 52pc respondents of the firm belief that the Paklistan People’s Party (PPP) has struck a deal with the Establishment, while 57pc felt former PM Nawaz Sharif would not return anytime soon, and a large number of 75pc of those interviewed are of the opinion that Prime Minister Imran Khan will not call early elections.

The Pulse Consultants conducted its latest public survey from Jan 13-21, 2002, eliciting the opinion of a cross-section of 2,000 people from across the country over questions related to the PPP-Establishment deal, about Nawaz Sharif’s return, opinion over ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s role in removing the former prime minister, early elections and use of electronic voting machines during those.

The pollster company found 52pc respondents of the firm belief that the PPP has struck a deal with the Establishment, 26pc said PMLN has done so, 21pc thought of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazal group doing so, 17pc spoke of Jamaat-e-Islami of having such an understanding.

Over the question of the PMLN’s allegation of ex-CJP Saqib Nisar’s involvement in removing Nawaz Sharif as the prime minister, 49pc rejected the notion, but 12pc agreed to the point of view, 26pc agreed to some degree, while 13pc did not respond to the question. To another question over the return of PMLN supremo Nawaz Sharif, 57pc thought it is not going to happen in 2022, 12pc thought he will, 25pc responded that he might, six pc evaded a reply.

The Pulse Consultants also surveyed opinion regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan calling for early elections; an outstanding 75pc rejected the idea, while 14pc thought he would, 11pc evaded reply to the question. Regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machines during polls, the pollster found change in the public opinion from the earlier survey. During the survey in July 2021, 72pc of the polling sample supported the idea of holding elections through the Electronic Voting Machines, but that support dropped during the current survey to 52pc. Those supportive of conducting elections manually increased to 45pc from the previous 26pc.