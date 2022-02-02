 
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Ex-Tokyo governor Ishihara dies

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Tokyo: Controversial right-wing politician and former Tokyo governor Shintaro Ishihara, who made a decades-long career out of baiting China and offending Japan’s liberals, has died aged 89, his family said on Tuesday.

