Eight die in Algeria blast

Algiers: Eight people including three children died Tuesday in a fire in northeastern Algeria caused by a household gas explosion, the country’s fire service said. The fire, partly fuelled by a stock of basic materials for manufacturing cosmetics in one house in the town of Ain Oulmane, soon spread to three neighbouring buildings, the service said. "The death toll so far is eight people burned to death: three women, two men and three children," it said on Twitter, adding that two people were also injured.