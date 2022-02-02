Pope Francis prays for nuns

Vatican City: Pope Francis called on religious sisters Tuesday to "fight" when treated unfairly, acknowledging that some are "reduced to servitude" working for Catholic clergy.
The 85-year-old dedicated his regular monthly prayer video to religious sisters and consecrated laywomen, thanking them for their work. "I invite them to fight when, in some cases, they are treated unfairly, even within the Church, when they serve so much that they are reduced to servitude -- at times, by men of the Church," the pontiff said in a video.
