 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Four-year-old Albino child dismembered in Burundi

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Nairobi: The dismembered remains of a four-year-old albino boy were found on Tuesday in Burundi a few days after he went missing, a local albino association and a government official said. The body parts of albinos are sought after in some sub-Saharan African countries for witchcraft practices because they are believed to bring luck and wealth.

Comments