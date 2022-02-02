 
Japan proposes controversial mine in World Heritage bid

By AFP
February 02, 2022

Tokyo: Japan will seek Unesco World Heritage recognition for a centuries-old network of mines on Tuesday, the government said, risking renewed diplomatic tensions with South Korea over forced wartime labour.

The controversial gold and silver mine complex on central Japan’s Sado Island dates back 400 years and was once one of the largest of its kind in the world, according to authorities in the coastal region where it is located.

